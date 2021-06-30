Fore the Four golf tournament funds four memorial scholarships

“We’re still newer and setting up everything,” Minardi said. “It will always fund the scholarships, but going forward as that continues to grow, if we end up raising more money, we’ve got it set up to do other community-type charity things or memorials throughout Gretna over the years.

“We’re hoping it gets to that point. We’re hoping, at some point, maybe we can get involved with a park or things around town to help benefit the community.”

Through the formal process, 4the4 was able to get more sponsors involved.

“We probably had close to 75 sponsors and donors,” Minardi said. “Some people just donated raffle items, some sponsored a hole.”

Minardi said she is confident that the tournament will wholly fund the 4the4 scholarships presented to Gretna High School seniors each year, though official totals aren’t yet available. Each family also offers an additional scholarship in their daughter’s name, which is funded separately.

The annual golf tournament will likely continue as a fundraiser for the 4the4 scholarships.