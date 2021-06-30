Fore the Four golf tournament funds four memorial scholarships

With summer in full swing, area golf tournaments are on par for some “hole-in-one” fundraising goals.
Fore the Four, the second annual 4the4 memorial golf tournament, was held June 18 at Tiburon Golf Club.
The event welcomed nearly 320 golfs in two 18-hole sessions, one held in the morning and one in the afternoon. Play was accompanied by an included meal and swag, pin prizes, door prizes and raffle drawings.
“It went so good,” said Tonja Minardi, one of the event’s organizers. “We had a lot more golfers this year. The weather turned out great. I was just very excited everything turned out the way it did.”
The tournament is held in memory of Alexandria Minardi, Kloe Odermatt, Abby Barth and Addisyn Pfeifer, four teenage best friends and Gretna High School students killed in a fatal crash on June 17, 2019. Alex’s father John Minardi organizes the event with his wife, Tonja (Alex’s mother); Julie Odermatt, Kloe’s mother; and Abby’s parents, Amy and Brad Barth.
A formal nonprofit as of this year, the 4 the 4 Fund was established through the Gretna Community Foundation’s partnership with the Midlands Community Foundation as a way to sustain the scholarships over the years. The purpose of the fund is to support the educational and community needs of individuals and families within the state of Nebraska. These needs primarily include scholarship assistance, though Minardi said the goal is to grow the program and have it include developmental growth within the Gretna community.
“We’re still newer and setting up everything,” Minardi said. “It will always fund the scholarships, but going forward as that continues to grow, if we end up raising more money, we’ve got it set up to do other community-type charity things or memorials throughout Gretna over the years.
“We’re hoping it gets to that point. We’re hoping, at some point, maybe we can get involved with a park or things around town to help benefit the community.”
Through the formal process, 4the4 was able to get more sponsors involved.
“We probably had close to 75 sponsors and donors,” Minardi said. “Some people just donated raffle items, some sponsored a hole.”
Minardi said she is confident that the tournament will wholly fund the 4the4 scholarships presented to Gretna High School seniors each year, though official totals aren’t yet available. Each family also offers an additional scholarship in their daughter’s name, which is funded separately.
The annual golf tournament will likely continue as a fundraiser for the 4the4 scholarships.
Next year’s event is already set for June 24 at Tiburon Golf Club. Those interested in more information are welcome to reach out to be put on a list of who to contact as the event gets closer. Information can be found at facebook.com/fourthefour.