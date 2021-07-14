Fourth graders get blast from the past

“I thought it would be interesting to add some stuff about the pandemic, how we started the year and what we had to do to get through the year,” Vos said.

“Almost 20 years later, this was found. In another 20 years, if people read about the pandemic, I thought this would be kind of a learning opportunity.”

Both disposable and washable masks were included, as was a mask bracket, used to keep the mask from touching your face and making it easier to breathe.

“It would be exciting to be around when this is opened,” Vos said. “We talked about the 1918 pandemic, which feels so far removed. We were the only class at GES that ate in our classroom all year long. It would be cool, when someone finds it, to say, ‘I remember him telling how they ate in their classroom’ or couldn’t intermingle at recess. Who ever thought that would happen.

“To be a bug on the wall and to hear those conversations about what we lived through would be interesting.”

The class also included their own All About Me sheets after comparing some of their favorite foods, movies and books to those popular nearly two decades ago.

Blank copies of the All About Me form were left for the future class to add on.