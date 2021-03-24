Free paper shredding April 24

The Gretna Lions Club will host a free community paper shredding on April 24 from 10 a.m. to noon in the McKinney’s Food Center north parking lot, 215 Enterprise Drive.

Items will be destroyed on the spot as you watch. No need to remove staples, paperclips or spirals.

Limit of two containers per household.

At the event, the Lions Club will also collect used eyeglasses, hearing aids and mobile phones. Food items will also be collected for the Gretna Neighbors food pantry.

For more information, call Pam at 402-216-6532.

