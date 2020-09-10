Free Tree Drive-Thru set for Saturday

The annual Gretna Tree Giveaway returns this year as a a drive-up event Saturday at Gretna Middle School, 11705 S. 216th St. Giveaway begins at 11 a.m.

Put on by the Gretna Arbor Society, the event will offer 80 free trees to Gretna-area families and organizations. All trees are 5- to 6- feet tall and are grown from Nebraska-collected seeds in RootMaker bags at Gretna Plains Nursery in Weston, Neb.

Varieties include Triumph elm, swamp white oak, Prairie Gold quaking aspen, ironwood, tulip tree and American yellowood.

A bag of mulch, one tree guard per tree and planting/care instructions included.

Two trees will be given to any family residence, business or church within the city limits of Gretna or within 1.5 miles of the city.

Drivers are asked to wear a mask during pick-up.

A container will be out in front of Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave., to collect the RootMaker bags after planting. The Gretna Arbor Society receives a credit for all bags that are returned.

The annual offering by the Arbor Society/Tree Board is one of many reasons that Gretna received its 33rd Tree City USA Award and 23rd Tree City Growth Award from the Arbor Day Foundation earlier this year.

