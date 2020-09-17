Free trees find a home

COVID-19 was unable to stop Gretna’s annual Free Tree Giveaway & Tree Planting Workshop, sponsored by the Gretna Arbor Society (Tree Board.)

Early on a chilly, rainy Saturday morning, members of the Gretna Tree Board unloaded 80 deciduous trees from the Great Plains Nursery, delivered by Brian Byers, and 80 bags of hardwood mulch from Earl May Nursery.

A special thanks goes out to Jaryd Barnett, Earl May store manager, for the reduced mulch price. Barnett also delivered the mulch himself. The tree guards for each tree were donated by a local Gretna arborist.

Vehicles began arrving at 8:30 a.m. for the 11 a.m. event, lined up from the location of the trees and wrapping around the front of the school and back to the main road. A second line was created to keep them off the street.

Because the event was restricted by the COVID-19 guidelines, the trees were given away a little differently this year. Normally, attendees receive a number and most of the people who showed up on time received a tree by number. If there were any trees left over, numbers are drawn randomly for the remaining trees.