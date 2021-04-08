Free vision workshop, networking event set for Tuesday

Eyeconic Vision will host Talk with the Doc Vision Workshop from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, at 11844 Standing Stone Drive, Suite 100.

The event is being hosted as a Business After Hours networking event in partnership with the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce.

The talk will take place from 5:30 to 6 p.m. with a Q-and-A and networking to follow. Topics include vision issues that impact children and how to recognize behaviors that children with these issues may display.

Beer, wine, snacks and other non-alcoholic beverages will be provided.

The event is free to the public. RSVP is requested for a head count.

To register, visit gretnachamber.com. For more information, email office@eyeconic-vision.com.