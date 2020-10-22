GCF grants available

The Gretna Community Foundation’s Community Grant Program applications are open.

Open to nonprofits for a 501©(3), serving within the City of Gretna or Gretna Public Schools district, are eligible for funding of up to $5,000.

Organizations can only submit one application per grant cycle and must submit a new application for each cycle. Applications must be typed and printed; no handwritten applications will be considered. All questions must be answered and supporting documents are required.

Recipients will be required to sign a grant agreement and provide a detailed report to the GCF on how the funds were expended.

Applications must be returned by mail or email, and must be postmarked or emailed by Nov. 15. Applications can be mailed to Gretna Community Foundation, Attn: Grant Review Committee, P.O. Box 462 Gretna, NE 68028-0462, or emailed to info@gretnacommunityfoundation.org.

For more information, eligibility guidelines or to download an application, visit gretnacommunityfoundation.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.