GCF to host informational meeting

The Gretna Community Foundation will offer more information on its fund and grand opportunities Sept. 17 from 8 to 9 a.m. in the community meeting room at B. Douglas Construction, 20816 W. Gruenther Road.

Topics include an introduction of the GCF board members, opportunities for grants, best practices for managing and maximizing donations to your fund, information on the Midlands Community Foundation match program and networking with other fund owners.

RSVP to info@gretnacommunityfoundation.org required. Donuts and coffee provided.

The Gretna Community Foundation works in partnership with the Midlands Community Foundation to establish funds to meet community needs and provide grants to support local nonprofits and projects.

For more information, visit gretnacommunityfoundation.org.

