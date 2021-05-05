GHS Career Fair set for Thursday

Opportunity in the skilled trades will be on display Thursday evening at Gretna High School.

A career fair will be held May from 6 to 8 p.m. in the commons area at GHS, 11335 S. 204th St.

The fair will feature booths and tables with specific companies or industry professional who will offer information on opportunities at specific places as well as the industry as a whole, allowing students and parents to learn more about what’s available beyond high school, besides college.

About 12 companies are expected to attend the first-ever GHS career fair. All students and parents are welcome.

“We want it to be educational and informative,” said Jason Novotny, vocational/industrial arts teacher at GHS. “We want parents to come and have open dialogues.

“This offers an educated decision — the opportunity to see what’s out there and what your kid could do, especially if they like to work with their head and their hands and are a hands-on, tactile learner.”

