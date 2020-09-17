Related to this story
The annual Gretna Tree Giveaway returns this year as a a drive-up event Saturday at Gretna Middle School, 11705 S. 216th St. Giveaway begins a…
McKenna Market Mania returns to the red brick road in downtown Gretna this weekend.
If approved by voters Nov. 3, Gretna Public Schools proposed bond referendum will go down in history, more than tripling the dollar amount app…
The Gretna Arbor Society/Tree Board will host a 2020 Fall Tree of the Year competition in efforts to increase enthusiasm for September’s Tree …
Vala’s Pumpkin Patch & Apple Orchard will open for Labor Day weekend for the first time this year in celebration of its new Apple Festival.
At its Sept. 1 meeting, the Gretna City Council:
The second annual McKenna Market Mania will be held in downtown Gretna on the red brick road Sept. 18 and Sept. 19.