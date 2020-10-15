GHS hosts digital open house

Teachers are kicking it high tech this year, offering virtual visits to their classrooms through the Gretna High School digital open house.

The annual event was moved to online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and surrounding public health concerns.

“We wanted to make sure to provide the safest interaction for that large group of parents,” said Santha Walters, Technology Curriculum Facilitator at GHS. “It’s a way to be a part of the community without being in person.”

Walters said that GHS staff worked hard, creating videos of themselves and personalizing their virtual door to reflect their interests.

“You get a lot of the teacher’s personality in the door,” Walters said.

Through the digital event, families can attend any time, even visiting teachers they may only pass in the hallway.

“I don’t think this should replace face to face, but this lets everybody see everybody,” Walters said. “We might not take his class, but we can look at his door and watch his video. When we pass him in the hall, we’ve had an introduction. It almost gives an opener and introduction to everybody. It’s a broader experience of the high school.”