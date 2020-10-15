GHS hosts digital open house

Teachers are kicking it high tech this year, offering virtual visits to their classrooms through the Gretna High School digital open house.
The annual event was moved to online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and surrounding public health concerns.
“We wanted to make sure to provide the safest interaction for that large group of parents,” said Santha Walters, Technology Curriculum Facilitator at GHS. “It’s a way to be a part of the community without being in person.”
Walters said that GHS staff worked hard, creating videos of themselves and personalizing their virtual door to reflect their interests.
“You get a lot of the teacher’s personality in the door,” Walters said.
Through the digital event, families can attend any time, even visiting teachers they may only pass in the hallway.
“I don’t think this should replace face to face, but this lets everybody see everybody,” Walters said. “We might not take his class, but we can look at his door and watch his video. When we pass him in the hall, we’ve had an introduction. It almost gives an opener and introduction to everybody. It’s a broader experience of the high school.”
The digital platform also opens the event up to the community, allowing anyone who’s interested to visit, whether they have a high school student or not.
A collective effort among GHS staff, librarian Kari Bulgrin suggested the idea, recruiting the help of Walters and her staff. Walters got other teachers involved with creating the door design in Photoshop, with all teachers putting extra effort into their doors and videos.
“It took a lot of people to pull this thing off,” Walters said. “I think it’s a nice project because everybody came together. That’s what we want in an educational community is a lot of people working together to create something great for the kids.”
The website was published Oct. 5 and was expected to be pushed out to parents within the week.
It can be accessed by scanning the QR code on a mobile device or by visiting sites.google.com/gpsne.org/test-openhouse/home.
“It’s just a great resource for parents and teachers to reach the community,” Walters said. “It’s also great for students.
“I hope we do more of this as a community. These video postings let us get to know each other in a very limited way, but a very safe way too.”
