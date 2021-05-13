GHS takes 3 state titles at SkillsUSA conference

A number of Gretna High School students competed in the annual SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference, held virtually April 8 through April 16.

GHS had 12 students compete in six different contests, including a couple of team events.

The contests were held throughout the day over the course of the week. Students scheduled a quiet room in the building, obtaining a Zoom link and participating virtually.

“They had to find a way to have a competition that is normally all hands-on, into an all-virtual competition,” said Jackson Tickner, a GHS junior who competed in Motorcycle Service.

“This year I had a Zoom set up with the contest coordinator and I was given an oral quiz to test my knowledge. Most of the competition was based off of reading manuals as that is a very important part of the mechanic industry.

“My whole life I have been working on things and I have been in Mr. Novotny’s small engines class for two years now. This is the competition that he encouraged me to compete in.”

Results were released April 26, with Tickner placing first in Motorcycle Service.

Alexis Jansen placing first in Welding Sculpture and Jaiden Taylor took first in Nurse Assisting.