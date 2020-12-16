GHS takes state in play production

Masks and other limitations made this year particularly interesting, said assistant director Erin Pollard.

“The work, determination and creativity of these kids, combined with a group of directors who are passionate about what they do is what makes the show spectacular,” she said. “It was amazing to watch everyone consistently give everything they had, not knowing if we would be able to finish the season. I am so proud of this show and these kids.”

Carraher echoed those sentiments, saying that students “bought in from the start,” completely trusting the process and immersing themselves in it.

“They were a true team,” she said. “They worked so well together. They became friends and worked together for the common good of the play.”

GHS has earned back-to-back wins since its move to the District A competition in 2008, also winning consecutive championships in the B division from 2002 to 2007, among others in the past.

“It feels wonderful,” she said of this year’s win. “It never gets old. It’s always new groups of kids. It’s always fun to go through the process of taking words on a page and bringing them to life. It’s always a new celebration and always so much fun for all of us.

“One of our judges said it’s the best play he’s seen in 40 years. I think it’s because they connected with our characters and references. People across the state are raving about this play and that’s really fun for us to know.”

