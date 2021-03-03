Giles, 180th to close in preparation for roadwork

Additionally, starting Monday, March 8, Cornhusker Road will close from 181st Street to 184th Street. This closure is expected to last two weeks, depending on weather. Drivers needing east-west access in this area should use Harrison Street or Highway 370. Those needing north-south access should use 168th or 204th Street.

These projects are part of CONNECTSarpy — West Sarpy, the county’s largest-ever road program that is improving nines miles of arterial roads in western Sarpy County. The $65 million investment will improve the roads between 168th and 204th Streets, from Harrison Street to Highway 370 — an area that is poised for significant residential and commercial growth. Work in this area began last year, and is expected to span multiple phases over the next two to three years. The public can learn more about the West Sarpy projects, including the upcoming road closures and the overall timeline for the project, at an online public meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 16. Join the public meeting at CONNECTSarpy.com.