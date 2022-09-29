Girl Scouts honor Gretna volunteer

Terra Beethe was recognized for five years of service to the Girl Scouts.

An awards ceremony was held at Camp Catron in Nebraska City to celebrate the meaningful and inspirational dedication the volunteers put into Girl Scouts, according to a news release. The annual ceremony recognizes volunteers for their achievements and contributions to Girl Scouting.

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is the largest girl-serving organization in the state with about 13,700 members -- requiring more than 2,5000 volunteers to mentor, guide and develop each Girl Scout’s leadership potential.

Other Omaha metro area recipients and the awards they received are:

• Helpful Adult Award: Rob Whalen, Bellevue.

• Volunteer of Excellence Award: Kelli BenSalah, Tina Caillier, Sara Christensen, Liliana Delgado, Beth Nilson, Serena Rumfelt, Omaha; Christine Roberts, Fort Calhoun; Sarah Rogers, Leslie Groff, Stephanie Waldbauer, Bellevue; and Angela Wilwerding, Papillion.

• Years of Volunteer Service: Shannon Peterson, Morgan Wise, Omaha, five years. Beth Nislon, Omaha, 10 years.