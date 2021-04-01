Girls powerlifting second in state

Gretna High School’s powerlifting team earned its first ever trophy at the state meet March 13.

The girls team took second place overall at the Nebraska State Powerlifting Championships at Midland University.

The title was earned in the raw division, meaning the girls had no equipment to help support their efforts. Students are also allowed to compete in an equipped division, where equipment is allowed.

“It was a complete surprise,” said Coach Brendan Raybourn. “They were pretty excited. It was good to see their hard work pay off and how they were proud of what they did.”

Though it was the first state trophy for the team, Raybourn said the students’ performance was comparable to past years. A smaller team, Raybourn says GHS was beaten in years past simply because other schools’ teams were so much larger.

This year, the state meet was run differently — more like a collegiate meet — limiting the number of people on a team that could contribute to the overall score.

“A bigger team would have an advantage when they’re bringing 30 to 40 kids,” Raybourn said. “Our team is pretty small. When they put a cap on how many people can earn points, that put us in the running.”