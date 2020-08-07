Giving back
Gretna Public Schools announced last week its general protocols for the return to school Aug. 13.
With most area students returning to the classroom on Aug. 13, students attending Gretna Public Schools’ newest elementary will see a delayed return.
A mask designed by Rebecca McCorkindale, Gretna Public Library assistant director, is raising money for a cause she believes in.
At its July 28 meeting, the Gretna Planning Commission recommended approval of a conditional use permit to allow for a convenience store with …
Cobalt Credit Union broke ground July 29 on what will soon be its newest branch location and its first in Gretna, located along Highway 6 near…
Gretna Public Schools’ Food and Nutrition Services Director Sharon Schaefer is once again in the spotlight.
In efforts to boost the local economy, Brad Meylor of Meylor Chiropractic is reworking his hobby into a charitable project.
At its July 21 meeting, the Gretna City Council: