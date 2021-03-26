GMS represented well at music contest

On March 19, 96 Gretna Middle School band students participated in the Malcolm Music Contest.
The Seventh Grade Concert Band, the Eighth Grade Concert Band and the Jazz Nation all received superior ratings.
GMS also had 50 solo and small ensemble entries from which they earned eight excellent ratings and 42 superior ratings.
Thirty groups will continue on to participate in the Millard Solo and Small Ensemble Festival on Saturday, May 1.
