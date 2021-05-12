GMS shines at small ensemble music festival

On May 1, Gretna Middle School took 30 entries to the Millard Solo & Small Ensemble Festival.

All 30 soloists/groups earned a Superior rating, the highest possible rating given at this contest. This was the first time in GMS history that the students made a “clean sweep” at a music contest, said GMS band director Chris Tucker.

Students performed solos, duets, trios, quartets and quintets at the competition, playing specific pieces written for small ensembles.

The Millard Festival was the last big event for middle school band students this year.

The first – the Malcolm Music Contest – focused on large ensembles this year, prompting GMS and Aspen Creek Middle School to host their own solo and small ensemble event in March.

Originally, GMS has 38 groups signed up to participate at Millard, said Tucker. Concert organizers said only 30 spots – 20 in person and 10 virtual – were available to GMS.

Tucker gave eighth graders priority, as it would be their only chance to compete.

“Kids with more preparation were able to continue on to do Millard, therefore we had that going for us,” she said.