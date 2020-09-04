Goff earns Eagle Scout after installing new game pit at elementary school

Alex Goff was recently celebrated for his efforts to bring a game he enjoys to students at an area elementary school.
“I got the idea from Boy Scout summer camp,” Goff said. “We have two gaga ball pits there and that’s where I first heard of the game.”
Goff earned his Eagle rank in April, for which he was recognized at an Eagle Court of Honor at Gretna Baptist Church on Aug. 16.
For his Eagle Scout project, Goff installed a gaga ball pit at Thomas Elementary, where students envied the structure at nearby Gretna Elementary.
“Someone ended putting one in at Gretna Elementary and I thought, ‘That’s a really good idea for an Eagle Scout project,’” Goff said. “It’s a pretty simple game where you’re in an octagon. You have a foursquare ball and try to hit people from the knee below to get them out.”
Using wooden posts and longer boards about 3-feet high along the sides, Goff left off one of the boards so that elementary students could enter and exit the pit more easily.
The process took about five or six months, from planning the project and getting approval to procuring materials and actually installing the structure on Aug. 31, 2019.
“I was really happy to hear all the feedback from the elementary kids who really enjoy playing gaga ball at recess,” Goff said. “Every day when I drive home from school and can see it from the road, I just feel really proud when I look at it.”
A senior at Gretna High School, Goff has been involved with Scouting since he entered Cub Scouts in first grade.
“When you’re getting ready to transition from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts, everyone’s always talking about sticking with it and making it all the way to Eagle,” Goff said. “I just stayed determined and didn’t let other things get too much in the way.”
