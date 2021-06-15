Golf carts discouraged, if not illegal, on public roads

With summer underway, neighborhood apps like Nextdoor have sparked debate among residents: Can people drive golf carts on the street?

Within Gretna city limits, “off-road designed vehicles — described as golf carts, go-carts, riding lawnmowers, garden tractors, all-terrain vehicle and utility-type vehicles, as well as snowmobiles — are prohibited from operating on public roads by city ordinance.

While golf carts are prohibited from public roads inside city limits, Sarpy County has no laws on the issue.

The lines blur when people are unsure of where city boundaries lie.

“People aren’t really familiar with where the city limits are, so maybe, they think they’re in an area where they should be legal,” said Lt. Kevin Svoboda with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

Still, Svoboda said the Sheriff’s Office aims to promote a message of discouragement.

“We want to discourage people from driving golf carts on the street,” he said. “They’re intended for a golf course, not public roadways.”

For instance, golf carts do not offer seat belts, airbags and other safety features added to vehicles made for the road.