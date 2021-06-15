Golf carts discouraged, if not illegal, on public roads

With summer underway, neighborhood apps like Nextdoor have sparked debate among residents: Can people drive golf carts on the street?
Within Gretna city limits, “off-road designed vehicles — described as golf carts, go-carts, riding lawnmowers, garden tractors, all-terrain vehicle and utility-type vehicles, as well as snowmobiles — are prohibited from operating on public roads by city ordinance.
While golf carts are prohibited from public roads inside city limits, Sarpy County has no laws on the issue.
The lines blur when people are unsure of where city boundaries lie.
“People aren’t really familiar with where the city limits are, so maybe, they think they’re in an area where they should be legal,” said Lt. Kevin Svoboda with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.
Still, Svoboda said the Sheriff’s Office aims to promote a message of discouragement.
“We want to discourage people from driving golf carts on the street,” he said. “They’re intended for a golf course, not public roadways.”
For instance, golf carts do not offer seat belts, airbags and other safety features added to vehicles made for the road.
People operating a golf cart on the road likely wouldn’t be arrested, said Svoboda. Instead, officers aim to discourage and further educate the public on the dangers of doing so.
Though golf carts aren’t necessarily illegal when it comes to county roads, Svoboda said golf cart use can occasionally lead to other legal charges. For instance, a parent allowing a young child to operate the vehicle could, in some situations, be deemed dangerous or neglectful.
If an uptick in problems occurs, including golf cart accidents or related injuries, Svoboda says the Sheriff’s Office could ask the County Board of Supervisors to outlaw golf carts. No plans are in place to do so, but the issue is being monitored.