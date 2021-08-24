GPL accepting old crayon donations

The Gretna Public Library is hosting a Crayon Drive through the month of August.

Bring your old crayons to either library location during library hours to be recycled; no sorting or peeling needed.

Crayons are donated to The Crayon Initiative, where they are melted down and molded into new crayons for distribution to children in hospitals across the country, including Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha and the Boys Town National Research Hospital.

Children’s librarian Jennifer Lockwood said there were plans to host the drive in the spring of 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic put those plans on hold.

“Since a lot of people get new crayons for the school year, we thought the beginning of the school year would be the best time to do this,” Lockwood said.

Along with crayon donations, the library is accepting change or a spare dollar to help pay for shipping the crayons to The Crayon Initiative.

Donations will be accepted through Aug. 31.

