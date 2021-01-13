GPL debuts virtual account management

While the ongoing pandemic keeps library doors closed — the library currently only offers curbside service and online programs — it seemed the right time to explore the idea.

“We want people to be able to have full library account access as much as they can with the libraries being closed,” McCorkindale said.

After receiving approval from the library board, McCorkindale set to work with the City of Gretna and Nebraska Interactive, a group that helps government agencies with their websites. It was the first time the group had worked with a library.

“It was kind of fun working with them,” she said. “We laid out our central framework and they were able to bring it to life.”

GPL is the first library in Sarpy County to offer the service, though library staff hope their integration of the system will pave the way for other local libraries.

“It really frees up time for everyone in Gretna and beyond with not having to come in,” McCorkindale said. “People can do it from a distance and we’ll mail them their card. It’s completely contactless.

“Even when the buildings are open again, it will be a great option for busy parents.”

The new account management service can be accessed at gretnapubliclibrary.org once it goes live this week.

