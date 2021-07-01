GPS purchases 156-acre site for $8.5 million

At its June 28 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education purchased nearly 156 acres of land for future building sites.

The board approved two land purchase and sale agreements for a combined $8.56 million.

The purchase includes 79.2 acres near 216th and Harrison Streets from seller South Creek Farms, LLC. The purchase price is $55,000 per acre.

An additional 76.53 acres in the area was purchased for the same price from Karron L. Brugmann, trustee.

The intent is that the joint properties would house an elementary school, middle school and high school building in the future, similar to the current Aspen Creek property.

The purchase was made with funds from the 2020 bond issue.

Also at the meeting, the board:

• Approved the resignation of Molly Bond.

• Approved the contracts of Sydney Yosten and Grayson Vaughn.

• Gave final approval to the 2021–22 handbooks.