GPS purchases 156-acre site for $8.5 million

At its June 28 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education purchased nearly 156 acres of land for future building sites.
The board approved two land purchase and sale agreements for a combined $8.56 million.
The purchase includes 79.2 acres near 216th and Harrison Streets from seller South Creek Farms, LLC. The purchase price is $55,000 per acre.
An additional 76.53 acres in the area was purchased for the same price from Karron L. Brugmann, trustee.
The intent is that the joint properties would house an elementary school, middle school and high school building in the future, similar to the current Aspen Creek property.
The purchase was made with funds from the 2020 bond issue.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Approved the resignation of Molly Bond.
• Approved the contracts of Sydney Yosten and Grayson Vaughn.
• Gave final approval to the 2021–22 handbooks.
• Approved MMC Mechanical Contractors as the HVAC service provider recommendation. The district will enter negotiations for a two-year term with the company, which will come back for board approval in July.
• Approved a resolution adopting the 2021 Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan Update. The district already participates in the plan to protect its property from natural disasters and needed to adopt the update.
• Gave first-round approval to policy updates. The updates are essentially wording updates required by the state.
• Gave first-round approval of the classified handbook for the 2021–22 school year.
The board then heard a report on the preliminary 2021–22 combined budget and a report on the interlocal agreements with the City of Gretna and YMCA for the aquatics facility at Gretna Crossing Park. The board also received an update on its ongoing construction projects.
The next regular school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 12 at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month, but traditionally only meets once in July.