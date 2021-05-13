 Skip to main content
Graduation set for Sunday
Graduation set for Sunday

For the first time, Gretna High School’s graduation ceremony will be held off site this year.

Graduation is set for May 16 at 7 p.m. at the Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St. Doors open at 6 p.m.

GHS principal Todd Mueller said the main motivation to move the ceremony off site was space.

“We were getting to the point where the limiting of tickets for the graduates’ families was becoming a problem so the board was gracious enough to allow us to move the graduation ceremony to a larger venue,” he said.

There will not be a limit on the number of guests for each graduate.

Masks will be required.

