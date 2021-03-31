Grant to aid Esports growth at Gretna High School

With the explosive popularity of its Esports team over the past year, Gretna High School will make good use of a $20,000 grant awarded by Facebook.
In its second year, the Esports team launched in 2019 with only a handful of teams and a number of substitute players. This year, about 150 students are participating in one form or another, creating a need for more equipment.
At the beginning of the school year, Gretna Public Schools purchased six gaming PCs for the Esports team, who also utilized a number of older iMacs.
“We kind of became aware that the iMacs were not ideal for students to be competing on,” said Kimberly Ingraham-Beck, GHS computer science teacher and Esports team sponsor.
With the grant money, the team plans to purchase 13 additional machines, enough for two additional teams of six and one for streaming. Ingraham-Beck originally purchased a streaming machine with her own money for the students to use.
The team also put some of the money toward the purchase of an Oculus headset and two hand controllers for use in NeuroTrainer, a spatial reasoning game they use. Originally participating in a scientific study through NeuroTrainer, many students have seen improvement in their academic and in-game performance.
“They have seen academic gains, shortening of their reaction times, increase in their problem solving skills and concentration,” Ingraham-Beck said.
Ingraham-Beck said she applied for the Facebook grant last year but did not receive it. Trying again this year, she said the $20,000 was not the full amount requested but “it is a huge amount.”
“It’s going to make a tremendous difference for our students and that is the important thing,” she said.
Students participate in competitive play of Overwatch, Rocket League and Starcraft II in the fall; League of Legends, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Hearthstone in the spring. The teams have also participated in some Fortnite and Minecraft tournaments.
Many students who know the games but feel they lack the skills to play competitively have become involved with shoutcasting, live streaming and running commentary on their teammates game play.
“It’s great to have student streamers,” Ingraham-Beck said. “I learn so much from them.”
College recruiters have already reached out to offer these shoutcasters scholarships, she said.
The team has also inspired schools around the metro to start up their own programs, including talks with Millard Public Schools and Westside Community Schools.