Grant to aid Esports growth at Gretna High School

With the explosive popularity of its Esports team over the past year, Gretna High School will make good use of a $20,000 grant awarded by Facebook.

In its second year, the Esports team launched in 2019 with only a handful of teams and a number of substitute players. This year, about 150 students are participating in one form or another, creating a need for more equipment.

At the beginning of the school year, Gretna Public Schools purchased six gaming PCs for the Esports team, who also utilized a number of older iMacs.

“We kind of became aware that the iMacs were not ideal for students to be competing on,” said Kimberly Ingraham-Beck, GHS computer science teacher and Esports team sponsor.

With the grant money, the team plans to purchase 13 additional machines, enough for two additional teams of six and one for streaming. Ingraham-Beck originally purchased a streaming machine with her own money for the students to use.

The team also put some of the money toward the purchase of an Oculus headset and two hand controllers for use in NeuroTrainer, a spatial reasoning game they use. Originally participating in a scientific study through NeuroTrainer, many students have seen improvement in their academic and in-game performance.