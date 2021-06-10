Gretna again named Tree City USA, receives Growth Award

Gretna, Nebraska was named a 2020 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. This marked the 34th year the City of Gretna has received this award.

The community also received a Tree City USA Growth Award for demonstrating environmental improvement and higher level of tree care. This marked the 24th year the City of Gretna has received this award.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership the U.S. Forest Service, Nebraska Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

The Gretna Arbor Society (Tree Board) was formed in 1988 and the following are its founding members: Mary Gilligan, Norman Connelly, Beth Woods, Lisa Babcock, Ethel Filmer and Bob Rustermier. Current members are Ron Sawyer, Emeritus; Jim Keepers, Chairperson; John Wolken, secretary, and members Jerry Imig, Missy Ragatz, David Kovar, Marshall Jaros, Angie Lauritzen and Gretna City Council representative Logan Herring.

Because of the efforts of the Arbor Society’s founding members, the City of Gretna has greatly improved the planting and care of its trees.

