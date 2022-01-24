Gretna and Omaha Westside clash over details behind NSAA violation

Thursday’s news of the NSAA vacating a state football title because the champions used an ineligible player progressed 24 hours later into a war of words between Gretna, the Class A school stripped of the crown, and Omaha Westside, which lost in the title game to the Dragons.
In dueling Friday evening press releases, Gretna claimed it was Westside that made an early December complaint about Tyson Boganowski, a wide receiver who was deemed not to live in Gretna’s school district. Tyson’s father, Bryan, told The World-Herald that in Thursday’s closed NSAA appeal hearing, Westside was named as the reporting school.
An hour after Gretna’s release, Westside Superintendent Mike Lucas rebuffed the allegation on Twitter, suggesting Boganowski’s eligibility was a monthslong topic of conversation for “numerous people in multiple school districts and at the state level.”
“Leaders in two school districts (not named Westside) and the NSAA know what was discussed this summer and fall, who was contacted, etc.,” Lucas tweeted. “Several players have apparently chosen to stay quiet.
“Westside didn’t lead any charge against Gretna. Despite the rush to judgment, I would like to reiterate with 100% certainty that Gretna was well aware prior to the season even starting. Whether they acknowledged the validity of what was communicated by several people not involved with Westside, is not our concern.”
Gretna Public Schools’ release said the district has been cooperating with the NSAA investigation and was “shocked and surprised” at the NSAA’s initial conclusion that the player was ineligible during the 2021-22 season because GPS is a closed district, meaning the district only enrolls students within its boundaries.
GPS sought legal counsel and requested a closed hearing for Thursday’s appeal “to protect the student and the family from disclosure of sensitive, personal and potential confidential information protected by student privacy laws.”
But Boganowski’s name was not only announced before the closed session, it appeared on the binder of Gretna’s lawyer, as well.
“We were very disappointed when we heard our student’s name announced in the open portion of the meeting in the presence of the news media prior to the hearing being closed,” Friday’s GPS release read.
Gretna maintains “that the student and his family did nothing wrong and it is our sincere belief that there was never any dishonesty or deceit on their part or on the part of the District.”
Rich Beran, Gretna’s superintendent of schools, told The World-Herald Thursday that Tyson Boganowski, who played two seasons at Papio South, enrolled at Gretna on April 12, before the May 1 deadline for schools to notify the NSAA of option-enrollment students entering their districts in the next fall semester.
Because Gretna Public Schools doesn’t accept open enrollment or other transfers, the superintendent said it has never filed a May 1 list.
“He registers for classes, we get the transcripts from Papillion. So they know he’s over here. We’re not trying to hide it,” Beran said Thursday. “He goes to class all spring, talks to the coach, talks about football.”
Because Boganowski was not on the May 1 list, he needed to have a change of address to transfer and be eligible without sitting out 90 school days. The school also thought he was from a single-parent family because only his father was there to enroll him, Beran said. But the Boganowskis are separated.
Prior to Gretna’s allegation that Westside reported the violation to the NSAA, Lucas said Thursday that no one from Westside made the complaint to the NSAA.
“I did NOT have anything to do with the Gretna/NSAA situation,” Lucas posted on Twitter. “Westside did NOT turn them in.”
In his tweet Thursday, Lucas included social media posts implicating him as the person who triggered the NSAA’s investigation. Lucas said the posts are “completely false.”
“Gretna beat us,” Lucas wrote. “We’ve had plenty of other things to worry about since then.”
NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar told The World-Herald on Thursday the complaint about Gretna came from a “member school.” Bellar didn’t disclose the school, and Gretna’s two-hour appeal hearing was held in closed session.
This is the first time since 1919 that a school using an ineligible player (Holbrook in Class F boys basketball) had a title vacated. Omaha Flanagan relinquished the Class C track and field trophy in 1989 for an ineligible athlete, with Battle Creek declared the winner once the meet was rescored without his points counting.
In 1972, before there were state playoffs, the NSAA ordered Omaha Ryan, since closed, to forfeit every game after it completed an 8-0-1 season. Ryan’s appeal hearing was held the day after its final game. In 1999, Westside forfeited its wins after losing in the state semifinal while under investigation.