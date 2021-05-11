Gretna-area students receive degrees at UNL's first in-person ceremonies since start of COVID

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred more than 3,500 degrees during commencement exercises May 7 and 8.

Below is a list of graduates from the Gretna area. Some students asked not to be listed.

Gretna

Corbyn Ayer, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.

Cade Vincent Crowell, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Jacob Thomas Feuker, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Andre Mariano Garivay, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.

Aurora Regatta Charon Gissler, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science with high distinction.

Martin James Hagge, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.

Morris John Hagge Jr., College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

Ana Victoria Hingorani, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.