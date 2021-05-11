Gretna-area students receive degrees at UNL's first in-person ceremonies since start of COVID

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred more than 3,500 degrees during commencement exercises May 7 and 8.
Below is a list of graduates from the Gretna area. Some students asked not to be listed.
Gretna
Corbyn Ayer, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Cade Vincent Crowell, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Jacob Thomas Feuker, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Andre Mariano Garivay, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Aurora Regatta Charon Gissler, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science with high distinction.
Martin James Hagge, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.
Morris John Hagge Jr., College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
Ana Victoria Hingorani, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Allie Marie Huffman, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering.
Brady Austin Klein, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science.
Cassandra G. Kostal, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Kyle Dennis Krupski, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction.
Spencer Lee Langholdt, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.
Lauren Shelley Leapley, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Trent Timothy Lorenz, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics.
Amanda Marie Nelson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.
Jacob Patrick Olsen, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Nicholas John Olsen, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design.
Emma Noelle Phillips, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Misty Sue Pocwierz-Gaines, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Amanda Loraine Purintun, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction.
Benjamin Charles Rhodes, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.
Matthew Bryan Smoot, Graduate Studies, Master of Music.
Layne Elizabeth Staley, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with highest distinction.
Jason Lawrence Wendelin, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
Madeline C. Whitted, College of Architecture, Master of Architecture.
Grace Mary Wiseman, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.