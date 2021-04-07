Gretna author to debut novel

The book has something for everyone, Wiegman said: romance, baseball and the familiarity of a couple in their early 30s just starting out.

“You’re going to cry; you’re going to laugh; you’re going to want to have a drink,” Wiegman said. “These are very relatable characters. You can tell this is real life, real drama, real human beings.”

A mother of two boys, Wiegman said she has embraced writing as a hobby and it has helped her enjoy life more.

“I am determined to get this in as many readers’ hands as possible,” said Wiegman, who decided to self-publish.

“My expectations are pretty humble and conservative. I just want to give my readers a story that they enjoy reading.”

She also has two other book ideas in the works, including an autobiography revolving around her efforts to balance motherhood, work and a breast cancer diagnosis.

“Coming In From the Outfield” will officially release on Friday, April 9 on Amazon through the Kindle Direct Publishing platform.

Pre-orders are open now, with ebook downloads and paperback copies coming available April 9. The book can be found by searching “Coming In From the Outfield” on Amazon.

Wiegman can be found at carriewiegman.com or through her various social media accounts listed there.

