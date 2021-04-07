Gretna author to debut novel

Gretna’s own Carrie Wiegman will publish her debut novel, “Coming In From the Outfield,” on April 9.
“I’ve always loved writing, journaling and diary,” Wiegman said. “This past year, my writing creatively has just exploded.”
The story follows Lillian Grant, a woman with a history of dating the wrong men, including a full-on stalker. After swearing off dating in an effort to focus on herself, Lillian meets Hayden McCoy, a Golden Glove-winning shortstop for the Houston Aztecs.
An immediate connection leads to a long distance relationship.
“Can Lillian’s fear of dating the wrong guy end with Hayden, or will the distance between them—and Hayden’s old reputation—come back into the picture? Can they put the past behind them and forge ahead to a higher level of commitment to each other, or is it game over?” asks the synopsis.
Wiegman said she has had “the best time” writing this story over the past year. An accountant by day, the experience has allowed her to jump from spreadsheets to a more creative process.
The story came to Wiegman through a series of “weird, vivid, repetitive dreams.”
“I was journaling them and as I kept journaling, it became this whole story,” she said. “I’ve loved journaling and now I’m just taking it up to another level and having a blast doing it.”
The book has something for everyone, Wiegman said: romance, baseball and the familiarity of a couple in their early 30s just starting out.
“You’re going to cry; you’re going to laugh; you’re going to want to have a drink,” Wiegman said. “These are very relatable characters. You can tell this is real life, real drama, real human beings.”
A mother of two boys, Wiegman said she has embraced writing as a hobby and it has helped her enjoy life more.
“I am determined to get this in as many readers’ hands as possible,” said Wiegman, who decided to self-publish.
“My expectations are pretty humble and conservative. I just want to give my readers a story that they enjoy reading.”
She also has two other book ideas in the works, including an autobiography revolving around her efforts to balance motherhood, work and a breast cancer diagnosis.
“Coming In From the Outfield” will officially release on Friday, April 9 on Amazon through the Kindle Direct Publishing platform.
Pre-orders are open now, with ebook downloads and paperback copies coming available April 9. The book can be found by searching “Coming In From the Outfield” on Amazon.
Wiegman can be found at carriewiegman.com or through her various social media accounts listed there.