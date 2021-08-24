Gretna becomes City of the First Class

The City of Gretna has officially become a Nebraska City of the First Class, a legal designation for cities with a population of 5,000 or more.

An official resolution was adopted Aug. 17 by the Gretna City Council, declaring the City of Gretna’s population to be over 5,000 per the 2020 U.S. Census. The resolution also authorized the mayor and city officials to undertake all associated actions per state laws.

Becoming a City of the First Class includes administrative changes for the City of Gretna.

One example is that sewer and wastewater must be tracked separately by the city, which currently combines them as one functional utility bill.

“We’re just going to have to change the way we do business,” said Paula Dennison, Gretna city administrator.

The city has been working with the state to file the correct paperwork.

The designation also means Gretna is one of the state’s larger cities and cannot be annexed by another entity.

The population requirement — verified by the 2020 U.S. Census — could also have been met by the city’s recent annexation.