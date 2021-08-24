Gretna becomes City of the First Class

The City of Gretna has officially become a Nebraska City of the First Class, a legal designation for cities with a population of 5,000 or more.
An official resolution was adopted Aug. 17 by the Gretna City Council, declaring the City of Gretna’s population to be over 5,000 per the 2020 U.S. Census. The resolution also authorized the mayor and city officials to undertake all associated actions per state laws.
Becoming a City of the First Class includes administrative changes for the City of Gretna.
One example is that sewer and wastewater must be tracked separately by the city, which currently combines them as one functional utility bill.
“We’re just going to have to change the way we do business,” said Paula Dennison, Gretna city administrator.
The city has been working with the state to file the correct paperwork.
The designation also means Gretna is one of the state’s larger cities and cannot be annexed by another entity.
The population requirement — verified by the 2020 U.S. Census — could also have been met by the city’s recent annexation.
All documents needed to make the annexation official were filed with Sarpy County on Aug. 10.
Welcome packets — including an annexation FAQ, new resident’s guide, welcome letter from the mayor and more — will be mailed out to newly-annexed residents.
“There are a lot of really important things for the City of Gretna that have been happening in a short window,” Dennison said.
All annexed Sanitary Improvement Districts, along with their assets and debt, will roll over to the city. SIDs have until Sept. 9 to finalize their transition period.
“It does have an impact to our budget,” said Dennison. “Any revenues or expenditures associated with annexation are being incorporated into the next fiscal year budget that we prepare. From a budgeting standpoint, we’re on top of it.”
The council met Aug. 17 for a budget workshop, with a public hearing on the budget set for Sept. 7.
Also at its Aug. 17 meeting, the council:
• Held a public hearing and approved a preliminary plat and rezone from transitional agriculture and residential estates to R-3 and R-4 high density residential and highway commercial for a subdivision to be known as Silverstone. The subdivision includes 216.67 acres and 592 lots, generally located between 204th and 216th streets, between Lincoln Road and Cornhusker Road.
• Held a public hearing and approved a final plat and rezone from flex and I-1 light industrial to highway commercial and I-2 heavy industrial for a subdivision to be known as Hwy 31 and I-80 Business Park No. 2.
The subdivision consists of 52.15 acres, generally located northeast of the intersection of Highway 31 and Platteview Road.
• Held a public hearing and approved changes to the Zoning Code Section 4.14 Accessory Structures. There are changes to the slope of accessory structures in certain zoning districts and providing for the total square footage of accessory structures in residential zoning districts.
• Approved and adopted an annexation agreement with the Millard Fire Protection District No. 1. The agreement reflects a boundary change near 144th Street and Cornhusker Road, related to the recent annexation.
• Approved and adopted a partial annexation and merger agreement with SID 48. The partial annexation includes some commercial property and professional offices near Sapp Bros. About 10 of those lots, the very northeastern part along I-80 and 144th Street, are in the City of La Vista’s exterritorial jurisdiction and will not be annexed.
• Approved the United Cities of Sarpy County Lobbying Agreement with Kissel, Kohout, ES Associates. The city’s approved budget includes funds for a lobbyist. The contract begins at $49,515, a 3% increase from fiscal year 2021 and includes subsequent increases of 3% per year for the life of the five-year contract. Gretna’s 2021-2022 contribution will be $9,903.
• Approved a number of task order payment requests to JEO Consulting for work on the Gretna Crossing Park project: $56,675.50 for grading, roadway and utilities; $27,800.50 for Capehart Road improvements; $38,850 for ballfields and passive park; $16,700 for onsite development sewer extension.
• Reviewed bids and awarded a $591,469.10 construction contract to Kersten Construction for Aspen Creek North Phase 2 water main improvements.
• Approved a manger’s application for Local Beer, Patio & Kitchen at the Nebraska Crossing Outlet Mall.
The council then entered executive session to discuss litigation and contract negotiations strategy.
The next regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.