Gretna boys basketball downs Elkhorn South in double overtime
Gretna boys basketball downs Elkhorn South in double overtime

Gretna never led until overtime while denying Elkhorn South yet another win in a close game.

No. 6 Gretna outscored the No. 7 Storm 10-6 in the second overtime for a 65-61 win Thursday, Jan. 20.

Elkhorn South (8-5) had won three of its past six games by two points or in overtime. Thursday, it couldn’t hold its 28-16 halftime lead.

Alex Wilcoxson sent the game to overtime at 53-53 with a flip-in with 3.1 seconds left. In the first overtime, Gretna held the ball after Alec Noonan’s tying shot for the Storm with 1:31 left but to no avail.

Elkhorn South led twice in the second overtime, each time on a 3 by Evan Werner, the last makingD it 61-60. Landon Pokorski and Grant Jansen each went 1 of 2 at the line for the lead for the 9-4 Dragons, and Jansen made another before Pokorski made two clinching free throws.

The sophomore led Gretna with 30 points.

Elkhorn South (8-5).....18 10 11 14 2 6—61

At Gretna (9-4)..............9 7 14 23 2 10—65

ES: Alec Noonan 18, Chase Anderson 11, Evan Werner 9, Jackson Moeller Swan 6, Henry Burt 6, Carson Chochon 6, Evan Hill 3, Caden Peterson 2.

G: Landon Pokorski 30, Alex Wilcoxson 23, Grant Jansen 7, Alec Wilkins 3, Jeff Rozelle 2.

