Gretna boys basketball downs Elkhorn South in double overtime

Gretna never led until overtime while denying Elkhorn South yet another win in a close game.

No. 6 Gretna outscored the No. 7 Storm 10-6 in the second overtime for a 65-61 win Thursday, Jan. 20.

Elkhorn South (8-5) had won three of its past six games by two points or in overtime. Thursday, it couldn’t hold its 28-16 halftime lead.

Alex Wilcoxson sent the game to overtime at 53-53 with a flip-in with 3.1 seconds left. In the first overtime, Gretna held the ball after Alec Noonan’s tying shot for the Storm with 1:31 left but to no avail.

Elkhorn South led twice in the second overtime, each time on a 3 by Evan Werner, the last makingD it 61-60. Landon Pokorski and Grant Jansen each went 1 of 2 at the line for the lead for the 9-4 Dragons, and Jansen made another before Pokorski made two clinching free throws.

The sophomore led Gretna with 30 points.

Elkhorn South (8-5).....18 10 11 14 2 6—61

At Gretna (9-4)..............9 7 14 23 2 10—65