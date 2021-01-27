Gretna Chiropractic completes renovations; Stauffer celebrates 25 years

When a car entered the front lobby of Gretna Chiropractic in September 2020, staff made the most of it, jumping at the chance to update the business’s look.
Last week, the full lobby reopened to patients, who used the back entrance throughout the construction period.
“Everyone was great working with us, but this is great for the staff to have more room again,” said owner Brad Stauffer. “We’re happy to be back to normal.”
The office features new brick, glass and doors, as well as a total replacement of the front office area.
“We just kind of took advantage of the situation to dress things up a little bit, make it look nice and update things,” Stauffer said.
The update came just in time, as Stauffer celebrates his 25-year anniversary with Gretna Chiropractic in 2021.
Growing up in Norfolk, Neb., Stauffer attended college at Nebraska Wesleyan University before attending Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa.
He knew he wanted to return to Nebraska upon graduation, finding the perfect fit at Gretna Chiropractic. He took over the practice in 1996, later purchasing it from its previous owners.
“I fell in love with the community,” Stauffer said. “I just thought it was fantastic. I’ve loved being here and giving back to the community. The people here are great. I couldn’t have picked a better place to be.”
Originally located on the corner of Highways 6 and 370, Gretna Chiropractic moved to 826 Village Square about 23 years ago, later expanding into a second bay.
“I love taking care of people,” Stauffer said. “I really enjoy my job. I get a chance to help people every day and make them feel better.”
With every patient’s care differing, the variety keeps Stauffer coming back.
“It’s so rewarding seeing people get better,” he said. “I’ve had great relationships over the years with most of my patients. I really love that interaction with them as well. It’s fun getting to come to work every day.”
The business will host contests and giveaways throughout the year to celebrate Stauffer’s 25th anniversary. People are encouraged to follow Gretna Chiropractic’s social media accounts for further announcements throughout the year.
“We’ve really tried to give back to the community because the community has been great to us,” Stauffer said. “I think it’s a great place and I can’t thank people enough for their support over the past 25 years and I look forward to what’s next. I plan to be here for years to come, serving the people of Gretna as long as I possibly can.”