Gretna Chiropractic completes renovations; Stauffer celebrates 25 years

When a car entered the front lobby of Gretna Chiropractic in September 2020, staff made the most of it, jumping at the chance to update the business’s look.

Last week, the full lobby reopened to patients, who used the back entrance throughout the construction period.

“Everyone was great working with us, but this is great for the staff to have more room again,” said owner Brad Stauffer. “We’re happy to be back to normal.”

The office features new brick, glass and doors, as well as a total replacement of the front office area.

“We just kind of took advantage of the situation to dress things up a little bit, make it look nice and update things,” Stauffer said.

The update came just in time, as Stauffer celebrates his 25-year anniversary with Gretna Chiropractic in 2021.

Growing up in Norfolk, Neb., Stauffer attended college at Nebraska Wesleyan University before attending Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa.

He knew he wanted to return to Nebraska upon graduation, finding the perfect fit at Gretna Chiropractic. He took over the practice in 1996, later purchasing it from its previous owners.