Gretna City Council approves mask mandate

The Gretna City Council unanimously approved a mask mandate at a special meeting Monday night.

The mandate, which applies to public spaces within city limits along with Willow Park and Standing Stone, will take effect at midnight on Wednesday.

“Even with the three C’s, we need a statewide, if not national mandate as we are currently losing the fight against COVID,” Mayor Jim Timmerman said, referencing the statewide campaign encouraging Nebraskans to avoid crowded places, close contacts and confined spaces.

City Councilman Jason Stahr said that members of the community need to work together using all the tools at our disposal.

“What we’ve done hasn’t been enough,” he said. “Some people refuse to wear masks, even out of concern for others. As much as no one really wants to wear a mask, we probably don’t want to be ill or see others suffer.”

He said we should show appreciation for healthcare workers by doing whatever we can to support them.

“We can save lives by reducing virus transmission,” Stahr said.

The council approved an tentative end date of Feb. 23 for the mandate, though the mayor/council may revoke the ordinance at any time.