Gretna couple welcome first baby of 2023 one minute after midnight

Melissa and Ben Swanson rang in the new year with a new baby.

Caroline Frances Swanson was born at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.

The baby was due Jan. 10, but Melissa Swanson went to Methodist Women's Hospital in Omaha in early labor Dec. 30.

She was sent back to the couple's Gretna home but came back the next morning.

By the time 11:30 p.m. Saturday rolled around, Melissa Swanson said, "She was about here and it was like, 'Are we having a New Year's baby or not?' "

At midnight, the Swansons wished each other a happy new year and shared a kiss. One minute later, baby Caroline was born.

"When that time came, it just felt like the perfect ending to a really long day," Melissa Swanson said.

Caroline is the couple's first child. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.