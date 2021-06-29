Gretna Days pulling out all stops for July 29 return

Last year, amid the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide shutdowns, the Gretna Days Foundation made a solid effort in providing socially-distance activities in late July, when a traditional Gretna Days celebration wasn’t feasible amid the pandemic.

“While we were glad we could do something last year, we’re excited to get back to some of the more typical things that can get people together,” said Gretna Days Foundation President Brad Stauffer. “A lot of people are excited and have been asking, were we going to be able to have some of the typical events and are very glad that we can.

“We’re excited to get them going again and be able to provide a great Gretna Days for the community.”

This year, Gretna Days is expected to return in full force July 29 through Aug. 1.

“We are still working with the authorities, but we are trying to have all of our normal events that we sponsor,” Stauffer said. “That is our plan currently.”

The Foundation works hard to expand event offerings each year.