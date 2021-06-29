Gretna Days pulling out all stops for July 29 return

Last year, amid the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide shutdowns, the Gretna Days Foundation made a solid effort in providing socially-distance activities in late July, when a traditional Gretna Days celebration wasn’t feasible amid the pandemic.
“While we were glad we could do something last year, we’re excited to get back to some of the more typical things that can get people together,” said Gretna Days Foundation President Brad Stauffer. “A lot of people are excited and have been asking, were we going to be able to have some of the typical events and are very glad that we can.
“We’re excited to get them going again and be able to provide a great Gretna Days for the community.”
This year, Gretna Days is expected to return in full force July 29 through Aug. 1.
“We are still working with the authorities, but we are trying to have all of our normal events that we sponsor,” Stauffer said. “That is our plan currently.”
The Foundation works hard to expand event offerings each year.
This year is no different, with the addition of Gretna Days Free Night at the Movies. The family movie night will be held July 29 at 7:30 p.m. at Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way, in Papillion. Doors will open an hour before and concessions will be available.
Over the weekend, the Gretna Days Foundation polled the community, seeking input on movie selections. Options included “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The Sandlot,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” “Field of Dreams” or the option to add your own recommendation.
The winner was to be announced early this week, but was not available prior to the Gretna Breeze’s publication deadline.
Other big changes include:
• The sixth annual Gretna Days Craft Show will be held July 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The location has been moved to inside Gretna High School, 11335 S. 204th St.
• The Gretna Days Dance and Beer Garden returns to Village Square on July 31 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Funds from this age 21-plus event are used to make Gretna Days possible. Food will again be available. The event will feature two bands — Tyler Anthony & The Trainwrecks at 7 p.m., followed by popular local act Lemon Fresh Day.
The previous bar vendor used for the annual beer garden was not available this year, so a different vendor will provide bar services during the event.
“We’re adding some additional bartenders and reconfiguring the bar to move people more quickly,” Stauffer said. “We’re also going to have people parking cars this year.”
• With last year’s event a no-go, Stauffer said the Foundation is planning for “a few more people” to attend the Gretna Days Community Picnic, set for Aug 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Peterson Park.
“I hope we get a good turnout,” he said. “We’re excited about getting people back out into the park.”
For a complete list of Gretna Days events, visit gretnadays.com.
“We’re excited about getting back and doing a traditional Gretna Days,” Stauffer said. “We hope people come out, enjoy and have a good time.”