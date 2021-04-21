Gretna eSports team celebrates state rankings

The “Smash Bros. Ultimate” team — comprised of Gage Grant, Sammy Gintz and Jackson Selfridge — placed third.

Collin Graham also placed fourth in “Hearthstone.”

“I think they were hoping for higher places, but they really did play well,” Ingraham-Beck said. “I’m proud of how they played. There was some really tough competition.

“I think they did good. Everyone had a good time. The kids want to do more trips like this.”

Many parents joined their students at the state competition, where those on standby were eager to explain how the games were played.

“I heard a lot of families were doing watch parties with their extended families watching the games” Ingraham-Beck said. “That was pretty cool.”

As eSports wraps up for the school year, GHS has a “Minecraft” team that is still competing and a varsity “League of Legends” team still going at the national level.

To keep up with the GHS eSports team, follow them on Twitch at twitch.tv/gretnaesports or on Twitter @gretnaesports.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.