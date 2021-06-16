Gretna grad participates in CNN special

Girl Scout Emma Bitterman of Gretna was invited to participate in a special CNN graduation event alongside Vice President Kamala Harris.
Bitterman was part of the virtual audience for “Graduation 2021: A CNN Special Event” that aired at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 23.
Only 15 Girl Scouts across the country were selected to take part in the program, including two additional Nebraska graduating seniors: Journey Noyes of Aurora and Leota Fick of Kearney.
“These three young women have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills throughout their Girl Scout experiences,” said Lisa Hiatt, chief operating officer of Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. “It’s an honor to see them recognized on a national stage.”
The broadcast honoring the class of 2021 and celebrating the end of a challenging academic year included basketball legends Candace Parker, Dwayne Wade and Shaquille O’Neal as well as musicians Andy Grammer, OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder and Addison Rae.
Bitterman said the event was held on Zoom and recorded by CNN. After filming finished, Harris delivered a private address to the students and answered a few questions.
“As a young woman, about to enter college with an interest in global/public policy, hearing directly from Madame Vice President Kamala Harris truly fueled me with motivation to continue being ambitious and strive for my goals, no matter what anyone says,” Bitterman said. “One quote that amplified this feeling of inspiration the most from her private address was ‘I eat no for breakfast,’ signifying the importance of following each of our own dreams and aspirations even when everyone around us says it’s impossible.
“It felt so empowering and motivating to be addressed by one of the top women leaders in our country. She is such a powerful role model for not only me but also millions of other girls, so the entire opportunity is one I will cherish forever.”
Bitterman, Noyes and Fick also were part of a Nebraska Girl Scout team selected to take part in the 2020 United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.
Although the in-person session was cancelled due COVID-19, the girls helped develop and lead a virtual global gender equality series for Girl Scouts.
They participated in the March 2021 virtual Commission on the Status of Women session focused on women’s full and effective participation and decision-making in public life, as well as the elimination of violence, for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls.