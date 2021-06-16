Gretna grad participates in CNN special

Girl Scout Emma Bitterman of Gretna was invited to participate in a special CNN graduation event alongside Vice President Kamala Harris.

Bitterman was part of the virtual audience for “Graduation 2021: A CNN Special Event” that aired at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 23.

Only 15 Girl Scouts across the country were selected to take part in the program, including two additional Nebraska graduating seniors: Journey Noyes of Aurora and Leota Fick of Kearney.

“These three young women have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills throughout their Girl Scout experiences,” said Lisa Hiatt, chief operating officer of Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. “It’s an honor to see them recognized on a national stage.”

The broadcast honoring the class of 2021 and celebrating the end of a challenging academic year included basketball legends Candace Parker, Dwayne Wade and Shaquille O’Neal as well as musicians Andy Grammer, OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder and Addison Rae.

Bitterman said the event was held on Zoom and recorded by CNN. After filming finished, Harris delivered a private address to the students and answered a few questions.