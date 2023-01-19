Gretna honors John Rhodes for 50 years as voice of Dragons' sporting events

In 50 years as the voice of Gretna sports, John Rhodes is so close to perfect attendance.

One missed game. Out of the thousands as the Dragons' public address announcer for football, girls and boys basketball, baseball and softball.

“I had surgery for plantar fasciitis and I couldn’t climb the stairs to get up into the press box at our old football field," Rhodes said.

Gretna honored his dedication earlier this month at halftime of the boys basketball game with Omaha Westside. The Dragons presented the retired math teacher with a gold-painted microphone on a stand.

Besides the starting lineups and other announcements at basketball games, Rhodes is the official scorer.

That’s how it started for the farm boy who graduated from Exeter High in 1969 and from UNL with honors in 1973. He was a first-year math teacher at Gretna when he volunteered to be the basketball scorekeeper.

“Tom Leahy was the boys coach and asked me if I could do a scorebook. I said sure," Rhodes said. “Part of your job as being the scorekeeper was you introduced the starting lineups. Well, that’s no big deal. Not that tough to do. All you have to do is not stutter.”

He expanded to football the next year when the school needed a new announcer.

“Looked like kind of fun, so I asked if I could and I’ve been doing it ever since," Rhodes said.

And he was Gretna’s girls basketball coach, the school’s second, from 1975 to 1979.

“I took over a team that hadn’t won the year before and we didn’t exactly rise to new heights of glory," he said. “We weren’t very good. Nice kids. Still are nice people. But we couldn’t shoot.”

During that time he kept his duties for boys basketball, then it flipped for a couple of years when he served as Tim Hoffman’s assistant in boys basketball and did the book and the mic for the girls games.

It was a Senior Night one year for the boys team when Rhodes had a moment worthy of a blooper reel.

He was announcing a player and his parents when he swallowed his chaw of chewing tobacco. His voice went up an octave, maybe higher.

The tears were flowing from the ingested chaw. Joe Marek, Gretna’s longtime track coach, was the timer.

“He goes, ‘Rhodes, are you OK?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m not' (in an unwanted falsetto voice)," Rhodes recalled. “Through my tears I looked across into the bleachers and people are just laughing their behinds off. OK, they knew.”

When the team returned to the floor before the game was to start, Hoffman came over to the scorer’s table.

“What happened? Did you swallow your chew?” Hoffman said.

“Yes, I did," Rhodes said. “Don’t say no more about it.”

He is diligent with his preparation. Football is the most fun of the sports, he said, but also the hardest. The past couple of years, former Gretna school board member Dave Gulizia has spotted for him while operating the 40-second play clock.

“It's interesting to see all the intricacies that go into it to put a football game together,” Rhodes said. “There's a lot of stuff you have to keep track of, contacting coaches, this and that, for starting lineups, etc. You call the other school for pronunciations because mamas and papas like to hear the kid’s name gets pronounced right, and I don't blame them.”

Until this school year, Rhodes had a second set of teams to follow.

Those required a nine-hour round trip. Jody, one of his three brothers, was the volleyball and boys basketball coach at Paxton. Jody retired last spring and entered the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame last fall.

“Whenever we didn’t have a game, if it was in Paxton or a neighboring town I’d go," he said. “My dad (Stanley, a retired farmer and auctioneer who died in 2021) would ride along because he liked going to those games until he just physically became unable to handle that kind of a long trip anymore.”

Rhodes retired from teaching in 2010, but not from behind the mic and scorer’s table. He’ll stay with the Dragons as the school spins off to Gretna East this fall.

“I still enjoy it. It's fun to do," he said. “And I’ll do it probably as long as they'll have me.”​