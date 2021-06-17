Gretna mountain lion highlighted in new book

Valerie Vierk of Ravenna, Nebraska has published her sixth book, titled “Mountain Lions in Nebraska — The Golden Ghosts Return.”

Seven years in the making, the 600-page book contains 90 black and white photos, charts, maps, and political cartoons to document the return of the big cats to Nebraska.

The book contains historic accounts of cougars in Nebraska (pre-1900) and continues by breaking down the history by years, with a chapter for most years from 1991 to 2021. This history includes an account of the mountain lion found dead at the Gretna-Louisville exit of Interstate 80 in 2005.

The first two chapters of the book document the big cats during the colonial period in America.

The author has conducted extensive research on mountain lions in Nebraska, as well as in neighboring states. Since the lion populations are connected, this book contains chapters on Nebraska’s three neighboring states that legally hunt the lions: Colorado, Wyoming and South Dakota, and the three neighboring states that don’t hunt them: Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri. Additionally, the book contains a chapter on California, which banned trophy hunting of the big cats in 1990.