Gretna Nutrition hosts shake drive for essential workers

Gretna Nutrition serves people first.

“Protein shakes, energizing teas and protein coffee get people in the door, but our real mission is to brighten someone’s day and provide a quick, healthy meal on-the-go,” said Pilar Kinney, owner.

Before the holiday, Gretna Nutrition hosted a drive for essential workers in the Gretna community. Customers were given the option to purchase a protein shake to donate and write a note on the cup.

Gretna Nutrition made and donated the shakes Dec. 21 through Dec. 23.

“It’s important to us to be a part of the community, and that means giving back when there is a need,” said Kinney. “We have nurses and officers that stop in, and they are exhausted. We wanted to brighten their day and remind them that there are people who care about them.”

Opening in September of 2020, Gretna Nutrition has quickly become a favorite of many local patrons who are seeking an alternative for fast-food runs and better after school snack options for their children. Their menu consists of protein-packed, meal-replacement shakes that include flavors that sound calorie-packed, but in fact, are only 250 calories. They also have energy teas and an assortment of warm drinks as well.

“We are going to see how successful the drive is, and then maybe we can do it again in about a month or so,” said Kinney. We’re planning to match the proceeds.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.