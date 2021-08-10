Gretna Post 216 names 2021-2022 officers

Over the past few years, membership and involvement has been on the rise at Gretna American Legion Post 216.

New leadership at the Post hopes to continue along that path.

The newly elected Legion Post officers for 2021-2022 are Commander Dave Harrig, Adjutant Jeff Johnson, Vice Commander Cindy Mefford and Finance Officer Jason Johnson. Officers serve a one-year term.

“We’re just excited to get into our mission, which is getting in contact with local veterans,” Harrig said. “Our local membership is doing well, but we can always do better.”

After the coronavirus pandemic put many events on the backburner last year, the Legion was able to remodel, providing new paint and carpet in the lounge, a complete bathroom remodel and other updates.

As things return to normal, Post 216 officers want the community to know the Legion is open to the public, as is its lounge, its events and services.

A horseshoe league is joining current Legion offerings of shuffleboard and bags. A Trunk or Treat will again be held in October and weekly dinners are served on Wednesday evenings, just to name a few.