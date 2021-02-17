Gretna Public Library and Sarpy County Museum offer historical presentation

History enthusiasts could tune in to “The History of Sarpy County” last week from the comfort of their homes.
The Gretna Public Library and Sarpy County Museum hosted the joint history presentation on Feb. 10 via Zoom.
Sarpy County Museum Director Ben Justman offered insight on Sarpy County’s origins, incorporating a number of Gretna-specific facts:
• Gretna was established in 1886.
• Platted and laid out by the Lincoln Land Company, the village was promoted for its proximity to the Burlington Railroad.
• Gretna got electricity in 1914.
• Running (clean) water came to Gretna in 1912.
• Some of the first school buses in the state were thought to be in Gretna, pulled by horse and buggy in 1915.
• A group of religious fanatics — the Figgites — lived in a swamp near Gretna, from which they were eventually driven out.
• The Spanish flu hit Gretna particularly hard.
The presentation comes on the heels of the recent release of Justman’s new book “Sarpy County: A History,” which details the origins of Sarpy communities and how the county has evolved and persevered over the years.
The information shared was a brief look at the contents of the 140-page book, which features a narrative format and numerous photos.
“Sarpy County: A History” costs $23.50 after tax, and is available for purchase at the Sarpy County Museum, 2402 Clay St. in Bellevue. For more information or to reserve a copy, contact the museum at 402-292-1880.