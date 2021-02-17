Gretna Public Library and Sarpy County Museum offer historical presentation

History enthusiasts could tune in to “The History of Sarpy County” last week from the comfort of their homes.

The Gretna Public Library and Sarpy County Museum hosted the joint history presentation on Feb. 10 via Zoom.

Sarpy County Museum Director Ben Justman offered insight on Sarpy County’s origins, incorporating a number of Gretna-specific facts:

• Gretna was established in 1886.

• Platted and laid out by the Lincoln Land Company, the village was promoted for its proximity to the Burlington Railroad.

• Gretna got electricity in 1914.

• Running (clean) water came to Gretna in 1912.

• Some of the first school buses in the state were thought to be in Gretna, pulled by horse and buggy in 1915.

• A group of religious fanatics — the Figgites — lived in a swamp near Gretna, from which they were eventually driven out.

• The Spanish flu hit Gretna particularly hard.