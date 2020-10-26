Gretna Public Schools Board of Education candidates

Five candidates are running for three open seats on the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education. The Gretna Breeze sent the candidates a questionnaire and asked them to respond to each question in 125 words or less. Their answers are lightly edited for clarity.
Patrick Dietze
Years GPS district resident: 27 years
Age: 37
Occupation / Employer: Stay-at-home dad
Elected offices held: None.
1. Tell us something about yourself (example: family, church, organizations, volunteering, military service, etc).
I am originally from Gretna, and moved back to town when my kids were born because I knew it was a great place to raise a family. After recently taking some time away from my career to be a stay-at-home dad to my three young boys, who attend Thomas Elementary, I will be re-entering the finance industry in December.
2. What are the top two challenges or opportunities Gretna Public Schools should address over the next four years?
I think one of the biggest challenges the district faces is how to keep up with the growth of our community while still providing a high level of education. I believe one of the top opportunities for the school is to foster a better relationship between the school and the community. The community has always been very supportive of the school, but considering the school’s rapid growth and several bond issues that have been put in front of the voters over the last few years, I think this relationship might be starting to strain.
3. What steps should the district take to continue to manage rapid growth within the school community?
I believe the district should continue to monitor growth and try to forecast the needs of the district to accommodate this growth. The district should look not just at the need for space but also the need for additional teachers, staff, and resources. We should talk to other districts to see how they handled growth and what worked well and what didn’t.
4. Why should voters elect you to the Gretna Board of Education?
I believe voters should elect me because I am honest, straight-forward, and I stand by what I believe is best for everyone. I will look at decisions that need to be made not just from my perspective as a board member but from the perspective as a parent with kids in the district.
Rick Hollendieck
Years GPS district resident: 24
Age: 57
Occupation / Employer: Sys-Kool, LLC / Owner and President
Elected offices held: Gretna School Board, 12 years; Nebraska Chapter of ASHRAE, 8 years.
1. Tell us something about yourself (example: family, church, organizations, volunteering, military service, etc).
My wife, Sue and I have five children: Jerad, Shawn, Sydney, Kade and Keana. All five went to school in Gretna and graduated from Gretna High School. We have seven grandchildren. We are members at St. Patrick Catholic Church. I am a member and past president of the Nebraska Chapter of ASHRAE, which is an engineering organization. I currently volunteer my time helping with the High School track and field program.
2. What are the top two challenges or opportunities Gretna Public Schools should address over the next four years?
I believe that the majority of people that move to Gretna move here because of the school district. They are expecting our district to provide a safe and welcoming environment. We must continue to provide the best education for our kids as possible. We need to continue to have the confidence in our administration to hire the best teachers and coaches. The school board must make sure that our policies and procedures help our administration and teachers to be successful every day.
3. What steps should the district take to continue to manage rapid growth within the school community?
We must stay in front of the growth by identifying locations for the next elementary schools, the next middle school, and the next high school. It is very important that we get these building built on time and under budget. We must can keep the class size small, so it is comfortable for our teachers and students. I am not a fan of portables and everyone knows it. I feel that we must plan better in the future to eliminate the need for portable classrooms for safety reasons and to save the money and use it for the buildings.
4. Why should voters elect you to the Gretna Board of Education?
I have been on the board for 12 years. I am not afraid to ask the difficult questions to our administration or the architects that are designing our buildings. I am the only board member that has a construction background. I believe that I have been very helpful in the design and construction of our facilities. I will hold our architect and our contractors accountable for their actions. During my 12 years, we have successfully completed many projects and we have not had a single project that has been over budget. I also encouraged the use of the liquidated damages clause in our bidding contracts to hold our contractors liable if they do not complete a project on time.
I would also like to see the new high school get constructed. We have been working on this for more than 10 years, since we purchased the land in 2010, so I would love to be a part of the school board that helps make it a reality.
Kyle Janssen
Years GPS district resident: 32 years
Age: 42
Occupation / Employer: owner, Community Pharmacy located in Gretna, NE, USA.
Elected offices held: Gretna Public School Board, elected in 2016, current board member.
1. Tell us something about yourself (example: family, church, organizations, volunteering, military service, etc).
I graduated from Gretna High School in 1996, attended Northwest Missouri State and the University of Nebraska Medical Center. I am married to my high school sweetheart, Kimberlee, and we have three children: Kamden 8, Koco 11, and Kalvin 14. We are members of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Gretna. I am very involved in our local youth sports, serving as board President for the Gretna Youth Softball Baseball Association the last four years and also coaching basketball and football in our local Gretna youth programs.
2. What are the top two challenges or opportunities Gretna Public Schools should address over the next four years?
Challenges and opportunities can frequently be viewed as one in the same. Our district continues to have tremendous growth which brings challenging opportunities. First and foremost, GPS administration and the school board have always done a great job providing a high quality educational experience while balancing the financial responsibility of the public due to the continual growth. Continuing this tradition is paramount for the children in our district. Secondly, this growth has allowed our district to expand the offerings and opportunities for our students. Continual evaluation and addition of new educational programs and activities will be important as we move forward as a school district especially as we near the addition of our district’s second high school.
3. What steps should the district take to continue to manage rapid growth within the school community?
The balance of tradition and forward thinking has been a fundamental focus for the district as we have grown. Continuing to look 10-15 years into the future is important for our district’s success. Our district’s growth forecasting, with input from industry experts, historically, has been very precise. We need to continue this practice. We need to continue to look for creative ways provide an exceptional educational experience for our children while minimizing the tax burden to the public.
4. Why should voters elect you to the Gretna Board of Education?
As a very proud graduate of Gretna High School, an active member in many parts of our community, and local business owner, I want to continue my school board service have a part in providing the children and families in our community the best educational experience possible. I am dedicated to making our school district the best district in the State and look forward to the opportunity to serve the public for another four-year term on the Gretna Public School Board.
Dawn M. Stock
Years GPS district resident: 14 years
Age: 44
Occupation / Employer: Realtor, PJ Morgan Real Estate
Elected offices held: Gretna School Board, 2012 — Present.
1. Tell us something about yourself (example: family, church, organizations, volunteering, military service, etc).
My husband Brad and I, like so many others, moved to the Gretna area for the quality of the schools. I have two children that started in preschool at Palisades Elementary and are now a Freshman and Senior in high school. We have been members at Faith Westwood United Methodist Church for 20 years.
2. What are the top two challenges or opportunities Gretna Public Schools should address over the next four years?
I think our biggest challenge is the continued growth of the district which brings in new students and families. I think our ability to communicate and build trust with new families will be paramount to our continued success as a district. I think our growth is also an opportunity, with growth we are able to continue to expand our academic course offerings along with our extra-curricular programs.
3. What steps should the district take to continue to manage rapid growth within the school community?
I think the district does an exceptional job of tracking, managing, and planning for the facility needs through our Master Plan. Moving forward, I think we need to add additional staff to the District Office to handle the added work-load and demands of a larger student enrollment and staff.
4. Why should voters elect you to the Gretna Board of Education?
I am seeking re-election to the school board so that I can continue to serve the students of Gretna. I do not have a personal agenda for my time on the board other than making this the best possible district for all students. I believe this is accomplished through listening to all view points and then working with the other board members and administration to determine what is the best course of action.
Sasha Zubia
Years GPS District Resident: 1
Age: 34
Occupation / Employer: Stay-at-home mom/Student
Elected offices held: None.
1. Tell us something about yourself (example: family, church, organizations, volunteering, military service, etc).
I am a Marine Corps veteran who served 11 years on active duty and five years in the reserves. I am also a military spouse to my husband who has served 19 years in the Marine Corps. I am a mom to three daughters: 9-year-old twins and a 1 and a half-year-old. I am Catholic and attend St. Borromeo Catholic Church. We moved to the district in November of 2019 and will forever call this place home.
2. What are the top two challenges or opportunities Gretna Public Schools should address over the next four years?
One issue that is near and dear to my heart that I would love to see addressed more is suicide awareness and bullying in the middle schools and high schools. So many children have fallen victim to this because of bullying. Another challenge I would like to address is the safety of our students right now in regard to COVID. My main priority at this time is finding safe ways to ensure all students have the opportunity to be in school as much as possible during these uncertain times. I believe we can find many different avenues to allow our kids to be in school as long as proper foresight and planning is utilized.
3. What steps should the district take to continue to manage rapid growth within the school community?
Right now they are doing exactly what needs to be done with the current bond issue on the ballot with regards to growth. Eventually more schools will need to be built and more teachers will need to be hired to accommodate the growth.
4. Why should voters elect you to the Gretna Board of Education?
I am running for school board to ensure that our children have a bigger and brighter future than those of us who have come before them. Our main priority will always be the kids and I feel like I can bring a fresh voice and point of view to the issues that Gretna faces. I can represent different groups in the community and ensure that others have a voice in making educational and administrative decisions. As a member, I can be a conduit for the concerns and interests of teachers and parents.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!