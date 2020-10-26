Gretna Public Schools Board of Education candidates

2. What are the top two challenges or opportunities Gretna Public Schools should address over the next four years?

One issue that is near and dear to my heart that I would love to see addressed more is suicide awareness and bullying in the middle schools and high schools. So many children have fallen victim to this because of bullying. Another challenge I would like to address is the safety of our students right now in regard to COVID. My main priority at this time is finding safe ways to ensure all students have the opportunity to be in school as much as possible during these uncertain times. I believe we can find many different avenues to allow our kids to be in school as long as proper foresight and planning is utilized.

3. What steps should the district take to continue to manage rapid growth within the school community?

Right now they are doing exactly what needs to be done with the current bond issue on the ballot with regards to growth. Eventually more schools will need to be built and more teachers will need to be hired to accommodate the growth.

4. Why should voters elect you to the Gretna Board of Education?

I am running for school board to ensure that our children have a bigger and brighter future than those of us who have come before them. Our main priority will always be the kids and I feel like I can bring a fresh voice and point of view to the issues that Gretna faces. I can represent different groups in the community and ensure that others have a voice in making educational and administrative decisions. As a member, I can be a conduit for the concerns and interests of teachers and parents.

