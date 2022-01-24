Gretna’s case shows increased pressure on high schools and NSAA as transfers rise

The NSAA sets a May 1 cutoff for most transfers by option enrollment, meaning the student is changing schools without a change in domicile.

Gretna Superintendent Rich Beran said when there is a new high school student, district policy is to ask for a lease or a purchase agreement to validate residency. The student found ineligible was enrolled April 12, 2021.

“We don’t do transfers, we don’t do option (enrollment). We don’t do any of that,” Beran said. “So we’ve never really worried about that May 1 rule. You know, the bottom line is if we put him on that May 1 thing, none of this would have mattered. Didn’t matter where he would have lived, he could have played for Gretna.

“So because he’s following our rules, he gets hammered because he moved to Gretna, he’s living with his dad in Gretna, he’s still living with his dad in Gretna. So they’ve established a domicile in our minds when they moved here.”

Asked how school officials verified that the father and son were living in the apartment, Beran said they talked with the father but did not make an in-person check. The district has between 750 and 1,000 new students each year, and he said the volume doesn’t justify the expense or the time.