Gretna’s close loss snaps win streak with tough slate ahead

After handing Omaha South a loss last Wednesday for a two-game win streak, the Gretna Dragons varsity baseball team traveled to Gross Catholic on April 9, for a nail-biting seven inning loss.

Last Wednesday’s win came via big bats as Gretna hit a modest .290 as a team with four doubles, two of them coming from senior Jackson Shelburne. The Dragons used a committee approach to pitching as five total arms were used in the win, Mason Graver pitched for six innings and allowed zero runs on three hits and two walks alongside his six strikeouts.

The Dragons then traveled to Gross Catholic for a Friday night matchup under the lights and it seemed as if Gretna was going to pick up where they left off against Omaha South but Gross had other plans. The Dragons did jump out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first but the Cougars were able to answer back with runs in the first, second and fifth to go up 5-3 before the last inning.

Gretna was able to rally an answer but it wasn’t enough, their sole run in the top of the seventh made the final score 5-4 in favor of Gross. The loss snapped a two-game win streak for the Dragons as they now sit with a .500 record of 5-5. Gretna plays Mount Michael on Monday before hosting a tough Papillion-La Vista South team on Tuesday.

