Gretna seniors receive COVID-19 vaccine

Local assisted living facilities are making historic strides as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

More than 150 people — 105 residents and 55 team members — received the first in a two-shot series of the COVID-19 vaccine at Hillcrest Silver Ridge on Friday.

105-year-old resident Eva Thompson was among those to receive the vaccine, administered by RelyCare Pharmacy of Lincoln.

“It went really well,” said Sarah Stoakes, administrator at Hillcrest Silver Ridge. “We’ve had a very high level of participation.”

Stoakes is hopeful that the vaccine will allow residents to return to some sense of normalcy.

“We’re very optimistic that this will allow us to move forward with having more connections with family members, but we’re still waiting on guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services,” Stoakes said. “Right now, the focus is getting the vaccines out before taking a breath and kind of saying, ‘Now what does this look like for everybody?’”

The second shot is expected to be delivered in early February.

Azria Health Gretna vaccinated 100 staff and residents on Dec. 28, 2020.