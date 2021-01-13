Gretna seniors receive COVID-19 vaccine

Local assisted living facilities are making historic strides as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
More than 150 people — 105 residents and 55 team members — received the first in a two-shot series of the COVID-19 vaccine at Hillcrest Silver Ridge on Friday.
105-year-old resident Eva Thompson was among those to receive the vaccine, administered by RelyCare Pharmacy of Lincoln.
“It went really well,” said Sarah Stoakes, administrator at Hillcrest Silver Ridge. “We’ve had a very high level of participation.”
Stoakes is hopeful that the vaccine will allow residents to return to some sense of normalcy.
“We’re very optimistic that this will allow us to move forward with having more connections with family members, but we’re still waiting on guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services,” Stoakes said. “Right now, the focus is getting the vaccines out before taking a breath and kind of saying, ‘Now what does this look like for everybody?’”
The second shot is expected to be delivered in early February.
Azria Health Gretna vaccinated 100 staff and residents on Dec. 28, 2020.
A second health clinic is set for Jan. 18 for those who were unable to get the vaccine the first time.
“We have had no residents test positive for the COVID virus,” said Annie Paul Allen, Azria Health Gretna administrator. “ The staff have been very careful to ensure that they do their part to protect all of our residents and their co-workers from an outbreak within the facility. We look forward to our second vaccination clinic and the opportunity to get our residents and families reunited in person.
“The residents and families have been very patient and I am sure anxiously await the day they can give a hug, hold a hand and visit their loved one in person.”