Gretna shuts out Omaha Central, outscoring opponents 100-0 so far this season

Gretna scored on its first three possessions to open a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. Quarterback Zane Flores threw his first of two TD passes while Isaiah Weber and Riley Egenberger had scoring runs.
The Dragons made it 49-0 by halftime, tacking on four more touchdowns in the second quarter. Weber scored twice, Egenberger once and Joe Roll returned a punt 60 yards for a score.
Flores, who played 2 1/2 quarters last week against Omaha Burke, played even less against the Eagles. The Oklahoma State recruit completed 14 of 16 passes for 185 yards before heading to the bench late in the first half.
"We wanted to clean some things up on offense tonight and we did that," he said. "Our defense and our special teams also came up big."
That huge lead triggered a running clock in the third quarter, and the only score was an 8-yard run by Logan Secora.
Mention also should be made of junior place-kicker Cameron Bothwell, who booted all eight extra points.
The Eagles, who defeated Omaha Northwest 47-0 in their opener last week, struggled on offense. Starting quarterback Jason Driscoll was 3 of 16 with two interceptions and leading rusher Tayzhon Johnson was held to 38 yards.
"Our defense has been playing really well," Kayl said. "We controlled the line of scrimmage and we made some early plays that gave us the momentum."
Justin Myers led the Gretna rushing attack with 70 yards while Weber ran for 67.
It gets tougher next week for the Dragons when Omaha Creighton Prep pays a visit. The Junior Jays had close losses against ranked foes Bellevue West and Omaha Westside before defeating Millard North on Thursday night.
"We're looking at putting in a good week of practice," Flores said. "We'll be ready for them."
Omaha Central (1-1).......0 0 0 0— 0
Gretna (2-0)..................21 28 7 0—56
G: Joe Roll 8 pass from Zane Flores (Bothwell kick)
G: Isaiah Weber 3 run (Bothwell kick)
G: Riley Egenberger 8 run (Bothwell kick)
G: Weber 4 run (Bothwell kick)
G: Roll 60 punt return (Bothwell kick)
G: Weber 8 pass from Flores (Bothwell kick)
G: Egenberger 16 run (Bothwell kick)
G: Logan Secora 8 run (Bothwell kick)
Gretna senior Cameron Bothwell kicks the ball off the tee to begin the Dragons’ 2022 season against Omaha Burke on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Gretna wide receiver Joe Roll turns toward the endzone after catching a pass on the way to a 49-yard touchdown during the first quarter of the Dragons' 44-0 win over the Bulldogs in Omaha on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Gretna offensive linemen Bennett Stock (No. 67), John Schaffert (No. 52) and Aaron Sibley (No. 55) lift up Isaiah Weber (No. 33) after the senior's second TD run against Omaha Burke on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Gretna linebacker Isaiah Weber (No. 33) indicates which way possession should go after recovering a fumble in the second quarter of the Dragons' 44-0 win over the Bulldogs in Omaha on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Gretna senior Cameron Bothwell kicks the ball off the tee to begin the Dragons’ 2022 season against Omaha Burke on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Alex Runge
The Gretna defense celebrates after a pick-six by senior Alex Runge (No. 8) in the first half of the Dragons’ 44-0 win over the Bulldogs in Omaha on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Micah Holston and Brayden Moore
Micah Holston (No. 77) and Brayden Moore (No. 44) pursue Bulldogs quarterback Rodney Whaley during the Dragons' 44-0 win over the Bulldogs in Omaha on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Korver Demma
Korver Demma (No. 11) lines up during the second quarter of the Dragons' 44-0 win over the Bulldogs in Omaha on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Korver Demma kneels
Gretna senior defensive end Korver Demma kneels before kickoff on Thursday, Aug. 25 at Omaha Burke.
Joe Roll
Gretna wide receiver Joe Roll turns toward the endzone after catching a pass on the way to a 49-yard touchdown during the first quarter of the Dragons' 44-0 win over the Bulldogs in Omaha on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Isaiah Weber
Gretna offensive linemen Bennett Stock (No. 67), John Schaffert (No. 52) and Aaron Sibley (No. 55) lift up Isaiah Weber (No. 33) after the senior's second TD run against Omaha Burke on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Isaiah Weber fumble recovery
Gretna linebacker Isaiah Weber (No. 33) indicates which way possession should go after recovering a fumble in the second quarter of the Dragons' 44-0 win over the Bulldogs in Omaha on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Harrison Weber and Korver Demma
Korver Demma (No. 11) and Harrison Weber (No. 50) combine for a sack and safety during the Dragons' 44-0 win over the Bulldogs in Omaha on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Gretna students
The Gretna students dished out in a Hawaiian theme at the end of the first quarter of the Dragons' 44-0 win over the Bulldogs in Omaha on Thursday, Aug. 25.
The Gretna offensive line faces the Burke defense in the first half of the Dragons' 44-0 win over the Bulldogs in Omaha on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Gretna offense huddles
The Gretna offense huddles in the first half of their 44-0 win over the Bulldogs in Omaha on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Gretna Dragons
The Gretna Dragons take the field for the first time in 2022 prior to kickoff against Omaha Burke on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Gretna defense trio
A trio of Gretna defenders hit Burke quarterback Rodney Whaley (No. 10) during the Dragons’ 44-0 win over the Bulldogs in Omaha on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Zane Flores
Gretna senior quarterback Zane Flores (right) throws during the Dragons' 44-0 win over the Bulldogs in Omaha on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Zane Flores looks
Gretna senior quarterback Zane Flores (No. 12) looks for an open receiver during the Dragons' 44-0 win over the Bulldogs in Omaha on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Mike Kayl
Gretna head coach Mike Kayl (middle, grey polo) watches on the sideline during the Dragons' 44-0 win over the Bulldogs in Omaha on Thursday, Aug. 25.