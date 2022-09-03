Gretna shuts out Omaha Central, outscoring opponents 100-0 so far this season

Gretna's game with Omaha Central didn't start Friday night until a key defensive play from last year's Class A title game was shown on the Dragons' giant new scoreboard.

As if Gretna needed to get even more fired up.

The second-ranked Dragons rolled to their second impressive win, blowing out the visiting Eagles 56-0. Gretna has outscored its two opponents 100-0.

"We challenged the kids after our game last week," coach Mike Kayl said. "We were good but we felt there were some things we needed to improve."

The Dragons dominated from the start after that highlight from the 2021 championship win over Omaha Westside played on the scoreboard, which has a screen roughly the size of one at a drive-in theatre.

"I didn't see it," Kayl said. "But I think a lot of our players did."

Gretna scored on its first three possessions to open a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. Quarterback Zane Flores threw his first of two TD passes while Isaiah Weber and Riley Egenberger had scoring runs.

The Dragons made it 49-0 by halftime, tacking on four more touchdowns in the second quarter. Weber scored twice, Egenberger once and Joe Roll returned a punt 60 yards for a score.

Flores, who played 2 1/2 quarters last week against Omaha Burke, played even less against the Eagles. The Oklahoma State recruit completed 14 of 16 passes for 185 yards before heading to the bench late in the first half.

"We wanted to clean some things up on offense tonight and we did that," he said. "Our defense and our special teams also came up big."

That huge lead triggered a running clock in the third quarter, and the only score was an 8-yard run by Logan Secora.

Mention also should be made of junior place-kicker Cameron Bothwell, who booted all eight extra points.

The Eagles, who defeated Omaha Northwest 47-0 in their opener last week, struggled on offense. Starting quarterback Jason Driscoll was 3 of 16 with two interceptions and leading rusher Tayzhon Johnson was held to 38 yards.

"Our defense has been playing really well," Kayl said. "We controlled the line of scrimmage and we made some early plays that gave us the momentum."

Justin Myers led the Gretna rushing attack with 70 yards while Weber ran for 67.

It gets tougher next week for the Dragons when Omaha Creighton Prep pays a visit. The Junior Jays had close losses against ranked foes Bellevue West and Omaha Westside before defeating Millard North on Thursday night.

"We're looking at putting in a good week of practice," Flores said. "We'll be ready for them."

Omaha Central (1-1).......0 0 0 0— 0

Gretna (2-0)..................21 28 7 0—56

G: Joe Roll 8 pass from Zane Flores (Bothwell kick)

G: Isaiah Weber 3 run (Bothwell kick)

G: Riley Egenberger 8 run (Bothwell kick)

G: Weber 4 run (Bothwell kick)

G: Roll 60 punt return (Bothwell kick)

G: Weber 8 pass from Flores (Bothwell kick)

G: Egenberger 16 run (Bothwell kick)

G: Logan Secora 8 run (Bothwell kick)