Gretna student among finalists whose artwork could be featured on Google homepage

The artwork of a former Gretna elementary student could soon be seen by millions on the Google homepage.
Vindhya Varanasi is one of 54 winners in the 12th annual Doodle for Google competition, a contest open to K-12 students across the United States to design a Google Doodle inspired by the theme “I show kindness by...”
While a fifth-grade student at Palisades Elementary School in the Gretna Public Schools, Vindhya’s art was selected from thousands of entries. Vindhya recently entered sixth grade.
In the next stage of the contest, Google is inviting the public to vote for their favorite Doodle from the 54 winners, to help determine which students will go on to become one of the five National Finalists.
Voting ends Friday and votes can be made at doodle4google.com. Vindhya’s entry is under the fourth- and fifth-grade category.
Google will announce five national finalists in August, one of which will go on to become the national winner and have their Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.
National finalists will each win a $5,000 college scholarship, Google hardware and custom swag.
The national winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and their school will receive a $50,000 tech package towards the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program.
