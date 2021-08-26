Grunt Style opens at Nebraska Crossing

Patriotism and pride are alive and well at Nebraska Crossing, amplified by it’s newest apparel store, Grunt Style.
“We offer the most patriotic product on the planet,” said Helen Bruemmer, Grunt Style’s director of retail operations. “We’re about patriotism, celebrating and defending the freedoms in this great country.”
Pride in self, military and country drive Grunt Style’s brand.
“We’re so happy to be coming into Nebraska,” said Rick Posey, chief operations officer. “We picked out the place that we think, in this country, where people are patriotic and relatively close to a military base.
“Our mission is really pretty clear. We’re about pride in self, our military and our country. We love our country, hands down.”
Founded by an Army veteran, Grunt Style aims to serve active military, veterans, first responders and patriots.
“So much of what we do goes back to the veteran community,” Bruemmer said.
Established in 2021, the Grunt Style Foundation is a national nonprofit connected to the brand, committed to making a difference when it comes to mental health and wellness, transition and sustainment, and food insecurities.
The Foundation allows Grunt Style to give back to the veteran community through various veterans’ charities.
“It really is talking about no veteran should be left behind and we should be looking out for veterans ad supporting the military community,” Posey said. “We want to make a difference.”
Grunt Style also makes an effort to hire veterans, something leadership encourages as business grows. Grunt Style seeks to provide employees with a fun work environment and extensive wellness program and benefits.
“When we bring veterans into the workplace, with their skills sets they’ve picked up in the military, they really rise pretty quickly within our organization,” Posey said. “We want to continue to offer a place for veterans to work and we’re pushing to continue to grow that percentage.”
Grunt Style’s apparel is offered at a number of major retail outlets — Cabela’s, for example — and is working to expand its retail stores throughout the country. The Nebraska Crossing location is the fourth store Grunt Style has opened.
“We’re in the process of identifying these areas of the country that we think our brand will resonate well with,” Posey said.
Unique to Grunt Style is the “Beer Guarantee,” a lifetime guarantee on the product for any reason: tears, holes, lose threads or beer stains.
“Not many companies offer this like we do,” Posey said. “We’re real proud of that.”
The program is unique, as are the designs themselves.
“We absolutely stand behind what we sell and what we stand for in everything we do,” Bruemmer said. “All the way around, when they work with us, they’re going to have a great experience and we want to make them happy.”
Bruemmer said with Nebraska Crossing’s proximity to Offutt Air Force Base, STRATCOM and more, there are not only many veterans, but many patriotic people, in the area.
“In the short time we’ve been here — about three weeks — we’ve been incredibly well received by the community,” she said. “We’ve got a great foundation to build on and are really looking to engage as many people as we can that shop this incredible shopping center.
“We want to build the confidence of the people that are shopping. We’re here to help them know, celebrate and defend the freedoms in our country, help them celebrate patriotism and instill that in the next generation.”
Grunt Style celebrated its grand opening over the weekend, hosting a special event Friday for its Club members and a Saturday morning ribbon cutting, among other things.
“I don’t think we could feel more welcome than we have been made to feel in the community,” Posey said. “It’s an amazing feeling.”