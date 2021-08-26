Grunt Style opens at Nebraska Crossing

The program is unique, as are the designs themselves.

“We absolutely stand behind what we sell and what we stand for in everything we do,” Bruemmer said. “All the way around, when they work with us, they’re going to have a great experience and we want to make them happy.”

Bruemmer said with Nebraska Crossing’s proximity to Offutt Air Force Base, STRATCOM and more, there are not only many veterans, but many patriotic people, in the area.

“In the short time we’ve been here — about three weeks — we’ve been incredibly well received by the community,” she said. “We’ve got a great foundation to build on and are really looking to engage as many people as we can that shop this incredible shopping center.

“We want to build the confidence of the people that are shopping. We’re here to help them know, celebrate and defend the freedoms in our country, help them celebrate patriotism and instill that in the next generation.”

Grunt Style celebrated its grand opening over the weekend, hosting a special event Friday for its Club members and a Saturday morning ribbon cutting, among other things.

“I don’t think we could feel more welcome than we have been made to feel in the community,” Posey said. “It’s an amazing feeling.”

